Apple Releases macOS Sequoia 15.6.1 With Security Updates

Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.6.1, a minor update to the ‌macOS Sequoia‌ operating system that launched last September. ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.6.1 comes a few weeks after the launch of macOS Sequoia 15.6.



Mac users can download the ‌‌‌‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.6.1 update through the Software Update section of System Settings. It is available for free on all Macs able to run macOS 15. Apple has also released macOS 13.7.8 and macOS 14.7.8 for older Macs.

‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.6.1 doesn't include new outward-facing features. According to Apple's release notes, the update provides important security updates.

More information on the features in ‌macOS Sequoia‌ can be found in our macOS Sequoia roundup. Apple will soon replace ‌macOS Sequoia‌ with macOS Tahoe, an update that is being beta tested ahead of a fall launch.