Discord Now Works More Seamlessly Across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac

The popular messaging app Discord has been updated with Handoff support, for an improved cross-platform experience across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.



The release notes for the update explain what this means: "If you're in a Discord channel on one device and switch to a different device, you'll now see Discord pop up as a recommended app in the Dock on Mac and iPad, or the App Switcher on iPhone. Open Discord there to jump straight to the channel you had open on your other device."

Handoff support requires version 293.0 of the Discord app, which was released on Monday. The update is available in the App Store.