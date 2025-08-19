Discord Now Works More Seamlessly Across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac

by

The popular messaging app Discord has been updated with Handoff support, for an improved cross-platform experience across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

The release notes for the update explain what this means: "If you're in a Discord channel on one device and switch to a different device, you'll now see Discord pop up as a recommended app in the Dock on Mac and iPad, or the App Switcher on iPhone. Open Discord there to jump straight to the channel you had open on your other device."

Handoff support requires version 293.0 of the Discord app, which was released on Monday. The update is available in the App Store.

Top Rated Comments

cocky jeremy Avatar
cocky jeremy
35 minutes ago at 07:25 am
I can't stand Discord on my phone. If I have 3 Discord notifications, all for the same chat, I'll click one to see the chat, and the other two notifications are still there. GO AWAY, I'VE SEEN THE ENTIRE CHAT!!!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MNWildFan Avatar
MNWildFan
38 minutes ago at 07:23 am
Gotta love Handoff support like this

Surprised that it wasn't a thing until now for Discord, but hey, better late than never
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Populus Avatar
Populus
30 minutes ago at 07:31 am
It’s amazing how developers keep slowly adopting this amazing technology that was announced more than a decade a go.

That said, I stopped using Discord a while ago because of how much data they gather, especially through their apps. Or that’s what I read back in the time. Also, how privacy unfriendly they are, with still no e2ee, or keeping all your communications logged, without the ability to delete your entire history, etc…
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
36 minutes ago at 07:24 am
Handoff is one of the better software features Apple offers.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Astuces iOS Avatar
Astuces iOS
26 minutes ago at 07:34 am
Still not on the Mac app store
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Hank001 Avatar
Hank001
19 minutes ago at 07:41 am

(...) version 293.0 of the Discord app (...)
Is that a software version number,
or a star date?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
