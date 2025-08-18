Apple Announces $500 Beats Pill Speaker Bundle With Collectible Holder

Apple today announced that Beats and Japanese graphic artist Verdy have teamed up to bring back a collectible Beats Pill holder.



This time, the cream-coloured "Vear" bear holds the Beats Pill in his mouth, whereas the original version from last year holds the speaker between its paws.

Beats and Verdy have been promoting the collectible figure on Instagram and YouTube.

As part of a so-called "hyper-limited drop," the new Vear will be available starting this Thursday, August 21, exclusively at the Dover Street Market in London, England. A bundle with the figure and a Beats Pill will set you back £380, which is equivalent to a little more than $500 in the United States. The speaker costs $149.99 on its own.

The bundle will roll out across the U.S., China, and Japan later this year, according to Apple. Exact pricing in those countries has not yet been disclosed.

There is nothing unique about the Beats Pill included in the bundle.

Apple re-released the Beats Pill last year. Read our previous coverage to learn more about the portable Bluetooth speaker's features and specs.