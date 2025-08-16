Amazon Takes $100 Off Huge Collection of Apple Watch Series 10 Models

by

Amazon is offering numerous low prices on Apple Watch Series 10 devices today, including both GPS and cellular models at $100 off original prices.

apple watch series 10 blueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon has the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 for $299.00, down from $399.00, as well as the 46mm GPS model for $329.00, down from $429.00. Both of these are solid second-best prices on the Apple Watch Series 10, and they're available in numerous case colors and band styles, some of which you can find in the lists below.

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) for $299.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm GPS) for $329.00

42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10

46mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10

42mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 10

46mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 10

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

