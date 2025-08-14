Pebble Time 2 Unveiled With 30-Day Battery and E-Ink Display

by

Pebble smartwatches are making a return this year, and creator Eric Migicovsky this week showed off the finalized design for the upcoming Pebble Time 2.

pebble time redesign
Migicovsky previewed early designs for the revamped smartwatch back in March when he announced the return of PebbleOS, but the final version has a more refined look. The device features a 1.5-inch rectangular watch face with a set of three buttons on the right side and a single button on the left side.

The watch will be made of 316 stainless steel, with black and silver design options and four colorways. The Pebble Time 2 will have a 64 color e-ink touch screen rather than an OLED display like the Apple Watch, which will allow for an estimated battery life of 30 days.

Other features include a multicolor LED backlight, a compass sensor, dual microphones, heart rate monitoring, step tracking, sleep tracking, a speaker, and waterproofing. The watch is priced at $225, and it's expected in December.

Pebble went bankrupt in 2016 and was sold to Fitbit, which led to the cancelation of planned Time 2 and Core 2 wearables. Migicovsky is now aiming to bring those devices back.

pebble time 2
Earlier this year, Migicovsky complained that Apple's restrictions on third-party smartwatches will limit how the Pebble works with an iPhone. He said that it is "nearly impossible" for third-party wearable developers to create an experience that mirrors the Apple Watch experience.

Migicovsky suggested that "Pebble-curious" ‌iPhone‌ users complain loudly to Apple or switch to Android, as Android users will have access to more Pebble functionality than ‌iPhone‌ users.

Tag: Pebble

Popular Stories

ios 26 liquid glass lock screen beta 6

Apple Changes Liquid Glass Again in iOS 26 Beta 6

Monday August 11, 2025 12:09 pm PDT by
Apple is continuing to tweak the way that the Liquid Glass design looks ahead of the iOS 26 launch, and the latest beta makes a change to the Lock Screen. The Lock Screen clock has been updated with additional transparency, allowing more of the background to peek through. Beta 6 on left, beta 5 on right The clock also has more of a 3D, floating look, which is in line with the rest of the ...
Read Full Article187 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dark Blue and Orange

iPhone 17 Pro to Start at $1,049 With Doubled Base Storage

Wednesday August 13, 2025 1:45 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro will have a starting price that is $50 more than the iPhone 16 Pro but it will come with a minimum 256GB of storage, doubling the base capacity compared to last year's model. The information comes from Chinese leaker Instant Digital, posting on Weibo. The account, which has 1.5 million followers, has now made the claim three separate times in recent weeks....
Read Full Article124 comments
Low Cost MacBook Feature A18 Pro

New 12.9-Inch MacBook Could Launch This Year Starting at $599

Monday August 11, 2025 1:38 am PDT by
Apple's rumored new more affordable MacBook could have a starting price as low as $599 and launch as soon as this year, according to a new report out of Asia. We first learned of Apple's low-cost MacBook plans in late June, when analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the company was developing a "more affordable" 13-inch laptop that would compete with Chromebooks and drive MacBook purchases, though he...
Read Full Article284 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Feature Dual

When Will Apple Announce the iPhone 17 Event?

Tuesday August 12, 2025 12:46 pm PDT by
It is now mid-August, meaning that Apple's annual iPhone event is just around the corner. This year, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17, the all-new iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Here are some of the key rumors for those devices:iPhone 17: Same design as iPhone 16, but with an A19 chip, a larger 6.3-inch display, an upgraded 24-megapixel front camera, ...
Read Full Article38 comments
airpods pro 2 pinnk

iOS 26: 7 New AirPods Features

Friday August 8, 2025 12:31 pm PDT by
With iOS 26, Apple is bringing several new features to the AirPods, making them more useful than before. The added functionality will be available this fall when Apple releases iOS 26 and updated AirPods firmware, but you can test everything new right now. Camera Remote The AirPods can be used as a camera remote for the Camera app or third-party iOS camera apps. You'll need to enable the...
Read Full Article22 comments
Golden Apple Logo

Every Apple Secret That Leaked Yesterday

Thursday August 14, 2025 4:13 am PDT by
Apple made a major slip Wednesday when it accidentally included hardware identifiers in software code linking to numerous unannounced products. The leaked information provided MacRumors with concrete evidence of Apple's hardware development across multiple product categories. Here's everything that was confirmed through the code discoveries: New HomePod mini with updated chip – New...
Read Full Article49 comments
maxresdefault

Top 5 Features Coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 3

Tuesday August 12, 2025 11:48 am PDT by
We're just about a month away from Apple's annual September event, and we're going to get a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra for the first time since 2023. There are some useful new features rumored for the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which we've summarized below. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Satellite Connectivity - The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be the first...
Read Full Article66 comments
iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

Alleged iPhone 17 Pro Chassis Offers First Look at All-Aluminum Body

Thursday August 14, 2025 3:40 am PDT by
An alleged iPhone 17 Pro production leak may provide a first look at the device's milled all-aluminum chassis, which this year includes the camera bump – in contrast to last year's iPhone 16 Pro model that features a glass camera module attached to an all-glass back panel. Originally shared by leaker Majin Bu, the image below could be of a moulding, but it still lines up with rumors that...
Read Full Article68 comments

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
7 minutes ago at 02:54 pm
@AppleFan85! Hey, downvote me all you want.

Apple Watches are every bit as dorky as every other smartwatch, sorry.

My Garmin is in no way "good looking" either btw.

It's all a compromise to get the functionality we're looking for.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jumpthesnark Avatar
Jumpthesnark
8 minutes ago at 02:52 pm
Just when I was thinking it's good that they're releasing these models, MR reminded us that this guy wants us all to storm the gates at Cupertino, demanding that Apple go open platform or whatever. No thanks to that idea.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
greg624 Avatar
greg624
8 minutes ago at 02:52 pm
If pebble was sold to Fitbit how are they making watches again?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
5 minutes ago at 02:56 pm

Subjective opinion, I disagree. My friends gold SS Series 10 is about as classy as it could get. And I think my titanium ultra looks great too. And if that was really the case about it being dorky, I wouldn’t have people coming up to me at work wondering how they could get one.
Of course it is!

Style is as objective as it gets!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
greg624 Avatar
greg624
4 minutes ago at 02:56 pm

Of course it is!

Style is as objective as it gets!
That we can agree on lol
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProbablyDylan Avatar
ProbablyDylan
2 minutes ago at 02:59 pm
Can't wait to get my hands on this thing. I was on board with the design that was previously announced but this new one looks even better.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments