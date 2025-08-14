Apple Says iOS 18.6.1 is Coming Today

In case you missed it — this is the post for people who mainly only read headlines — Apple has announced that it will be releasing iOS 18.6.1 and watchOS 11.6.1 later today. Apple shared this information in a press release on its Newsroom website.



The software updates will re-enable the Blood Oxygen feature on Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2 models sold in the United States.

It is unclear if iOS 18.6.1 will include anything else, such as bug fixes or security patches. Overall, it is likely to be a minor update. Apple is now focused on iOS 26, which is deep into beta testing ahead of a general release in September.