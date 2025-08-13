App Store to Add Support for Douyin Pay in China
Apple is testing Douyin Pay support for the App Store in China, according to the South China Morning Post.
Douyin Pay launched in January 2021 as a payment feature within Douyin, ByteDance's Chinese short video platform that serves as the domestic counterpart to TikTok. Douyin has approximately 766.5 million monthly active users in China, making it one of the country's most heavily used apps. Its payment service allows users to link bank accounts and conduct transactions within Douyin's ecosystem, including livestream shopping and in-app purchases.
Once the testing period concludes, the ByteDance-owned service would join Ant Group's Alipay, Tencent Holdings' WeChat Pay, and state-run China UnionPay as available payment options for App Store purchases in mainland China. Apple introduced Alipay support for the App Store in 2016 and added WeChat Pay in 2017, while UnionPay has long since been integrated through credit and debit card support.
