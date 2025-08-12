Apple Releasing Limited-Edition Beats Pill Speaker Later This Week

Apple today announced that it has teamed up with Bulgarian fashion designer Kiko Kostadinov to create a limited-edition Beats Pill speaker.



The speaker features a "Kiko gray" finish, and it has a colorful, braided lanyard:

For this collaboration, we looked to the ornate geometry found in ancient iconography, reinterpreting those motifs for the speaker's custom grill. These shapes, rooted in the visual language of Thracian craftsmanship, speak to a history where pattern and meaning were closely intertwined. The speaker is finished in our signature "Kiko gray," a cool, neutral tone that adds a subtle, utilitarian edge. The braided lanyard acts as a subtle talisman—echoing the protective charms and ceremonial threads found in Bulgarian folk tradition, where color and craft carry meaning across generations.

The speaker will be available to purchase on the Kiko Kostadinov website starting this Friday, August 15 at 5 a.m. Eastern Time, and it will also be sold at Kiko Kostadinov stores in Los Angeles and Tokyo. The limited-edition model has the same features and specs as the regular Beats Pill from 2024, and it should have the same $149.99 price.

Apple acquired Beats for $3 billion in 2014.