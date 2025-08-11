Apple Cinemas Won't Back Down in Trademark Battle with Apple

Apple Cinemas, the company that is being sued for alleged trademark infringement by Apple, today said that it is committed to defending its brand.





We are committed to defending our brand, our history, and our continued right to operate as Apple Cinemas--an identity that is and has always been clearly distinct and fully compliant with all applicable trademark laws. Apple Cinemas is a long-established independent theater chain with no connection to Apple Inc. Our name reflects our geographic roots and has never been intended to suggest, or used to imply, any affiliation with their brand. Furthermore, claims of consumer confusion are unfounded. Apple Cinema's branding [sic] is clearly differentiated. We have responded reasonably and transparently to all legal communications regarding this matter and remain focused on growing our business and brand in good faith, as we have for over a decade.

Apple filed a lawsuit against Apple Cinemas last Friday. Apple's attorneys accused Apple Cinemas of "knowingly and intentionally using the name Apple to sow confusion for its own benefit."

Apple Cinemas has operated since 2013, and the company claims that its name came from its first planned location at Apple Valley Mall in Rhode Island, but a movie theater never opened at that mall. Apple Cinemas operates 14 total locations, according to its website. One of those is in San Francisco, California, while the others are in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and New York.

Apple believes that Apple Cinemas is pursuing a nationwide expansion in the United States, including close to Apple's headquarters and retail stores.

In the lawsuit, Apple said that its "repeated efforts to resolve the matter amicably" were unsuccessful. Apple also cited comments from people who were under the impression that Apple Cinemas is owned by Apple. Apple has produced movies and TV shows distributed through its Apple TV+ service since 2019.

Apple Cinemas tried and failed to trademark both the Apple Cinemas name and the "Apple Cinemas Experience," with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denying the marks in 2024 because of potential confusion with Apple's prior trademark rights.

Apple is seeking monetary damages and an injunction to stop Apple Cinemas from using the name.