Apple Seeds Second macOS Tahoe Public Beta

Apple today provided public beta testers with a second beta of macOS Tahoe, the newest version of macOS that's set to launch this fall. The second beta comes two weeks after the first macOS Tahoe public beta, and it corresponds to the fifth developer beta.
Public beta testers can download macOS Tahoe from the Software Update section of the Settings app after signing up for the betas on Apple's website.
macOS Tahoe has the same Liquid Glass design as iOS 26, and it extends to app icons, folders, the Dock, in-app navigation, menus, the Control Center, and the Menu Bar. The Control Center and the Menu Bar are customizable, and you're also able to customize folders, app icons, and widgets.
Safari has an updated tab design and a redesigned sidebar, and Apple has brought the Phone app to the Mac for making phone calls through Wi-Fi Calling. The Phone app supports the new Call Screening and Hold Assist features.
Spotlight has been overhauled with improved search and the ability to execute hundreds of actions without opening up an app. There's a new Games app with a Game Overlay feature, and developers have access to Metal 4.
The calendar has turned to August, and that means the iPhone 17 series is just one month away. Apple has yet to officially announce an event, but it has been rumored that the devices will be announced on Tuesday, September 9.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
Below is the August 2025 edition of our iPhone 17 Pro rumor recap, for an up-to-date overview of what to...
iOS 26 introduces an Adaptive Power Mode on the iPhone, alongside the existing Low Power Mode.
Apple says that Adaptive Power Mode can make "small performance adjustments" when necessary to extend an iPhone's battery life, including slightly lowering the display brightness or allowing some activities to "take a little longer."
The full description of Adaptive Power Mode, from the iOS 26...
The latest iOS 26 beta includes imagery that confirms Apple's work on a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra, which is set to come out this fall. MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris found an Apple Watch image with a resolution that does not correspond to any current Apple Watch models.
The image suggests that the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 could have a slightly larger display size, with a...
Despite being over two years old, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 still dominate the premium wireless‑earbud space, thanks to a potent mix of top‑tier audio, class‑leading noise cancellation, and Apple's habit of delivering major new features through software updates. Rumors suggest AirPods Pro 3 could arrive as soon as September 2025 alongside the iPhone 17 lineup, giving prospective AirPods...
Apple is still on track to release a new Apple TV model later this year, according to a reliable source speaking to MacRumors.
According to a source familiar with the company's plans, Apple is highly likely to replace the current Apple TV 4K with a new model later this year. The current model will be discontinued.
Today's Apple TV 4K came out in 2022, featuring the A15 Bionic chip,...
Google today used Apple's Siri failure to lure customers to the upcoming Pixel 10 series, sharing an ad that calls out the delayed Apple Intelligence Siri functionality.
With the spot, Google is shaming Apple for the misstep, suggesting Apple users should purchase a Pixel 10 smartphone instead.If you buy a new phone because of a feature that's coming soon...
But it's been coming soon for...
Apple seeded the fifth developer beta of iOS 26 today, and while the number of significant changes has dropped, there are quite a few smaller tweaks. Apple is continuing to refine button placement, animations, and design in preparation for launching iOS 26 in September.
Camera
Apple added a toggle in the Camera app to allow users to toggle on Classic Mode, a setting that reverses the scroll ...
Apple today released a firmware update for the 25W MagSafe Charger that is compatible with the iPhone 12 and later and the latest AirPods. The new firmware is version 2A168, up from the 2A146 firmware that came out last year. In the Settings app, the new firmware is version 148, up from 136.
Apple introduced the 2024 MagSafe charger alongside the iPhone 16 models back in September, and it is ...
Biggest design overhaul since iOS 7 with Liquid Glass, plus new Apple Intelligence features and improvements to Messages, Phone, Safari, Shortcuts, and more. Developer beta available now ahead of public beta in July.