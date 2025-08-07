Apple Releases Second iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 Public Betas

by

Apple today released the second public betas of iOS 26 and iPadOS 26, allowing the public to test the updates ahead of their September launch. The second public betas come two weeks after the first public betas, and the updates correspond with the fifth developer betas.

iOS 26 Feature
Beta testers that have registered on Apple's website can download the ‌iOS 26‌ and ‌iPadOS 26‌ updates by opening the Settings app, going to the General section, tapping on Software Update, and choosing the ‌iOS 26‌ or ‌iPadOS 26‌ Public Beta options.

‌iOS 26‌ and ‌iPadOS 26‌ feature Apple's Liquid Glass design, with a visual aesthetic that focuses on transparency. Icons, menu buttons, navigation bars, and more reflect and refract light with subtle animations. There are pop-out menus in some areas, tab bars shrink down, and everything has a more rounded look.

iOS 26 on Three iPhones
There are new Apple Intelligence features like Visual Intelligence for screenshots, updated order tracking in the Wallet app, new features in Reminders, and Live Translation for the Messages, Phone, and FaceTime apps. Image Playground has ChatGPT style options, and Genmoji supports mixing two or more emoji characters to make something new.

ten messages features
2D photos have a more 3D look with a Spatial Scene feature, and Safari has updated navigation. In the Phone app, there are new Call Screening and Hold Assist features that will save you time, while the Messages app supports customizable backgrounds and polls. Apple Music has a DJ-like AutoMix feature, CarPlay has an overhauled interface, there's a new Apple Games app, and Preview has come to the iPhone for the first time.

ios 26 call holding
For more on all of the new features in the updates, we have a dedicated iOS 26 roundup and a separate iPadOS 26 roundup. ‌iOS 26‌ and ‌iPadOS 26‌ will launch in September.

Top Rated Comments

theapplehead Avatar
theapplehead
32 minutes ago at 10:29 am
Do we think this public beta is stable enough to run on a daily iphone 15 pro max?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
twinpeaks_sf Avatar
twinpeaks_sf
10 minutes ago at 10:51 am

Someone please share the build number once you get PB 2 installed.
Confirming PB 2 is the same build as DB 5 (23A5308g).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
pbau Avatar
pbau
6 minutes ago at 10:55 am
Same build as DB5. Nothing improved.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
one more Avatar
one more
34 minutes ago at 10:26 am

3.01GB iPhone 12 & 14 Pro's
This is because they do not support AI. The ones that do get a 10GB+ updates.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
YourBoss Avatar
YourBoss
12 minutes ago at 10:49 am
- iPhone 16: A.I
- iPhone 17: Liquid Glass
?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments