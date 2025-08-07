Apple Maps Cycling Directions Expand to Taiwan and Hong Kong

Apple Maps has expanded the availability of cycling routes in East Asia by adding support for Taiwan and Hong Kong.



Apple first added cycling directions to ‌‌Apple Maps‌‌ in iOS 14, providing specific directions for bike riders with bike lanes, bike paths, and bike-friendly routes that highlight steep inclines, stairs, and other obstacles.

Prior to this expansion, cycling directions in ‌Apple Maps‌ were primarily available in select countries and major cities across North America, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. As for East Asia, the feature was previously limited to mainland China and Japan, so the addition of Taiwan and Hong Kong significantly enhances its coverage in the subregion.

Apple typically rolls out new features gradually, so users across in the new locations may see the cycling directions become available in stages. The company has not provided details about coverage within the country, but it is expected to include major urban areas and popular cycling routes. Apple maintains a list of all of the areas where cycling directions are available on its website, but Taiwan and Hong Kong have not yet been added.