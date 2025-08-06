Apple Park Visitor Center's Rooftop Terrace is Temporarily Closed

If you are planning to head to the Apple Park Visitor Center this month, be aware that the rooftop terrace will be temporarily closed.



Apple says the rooftop terrace will be receiving some unspecified "improvements," and it will be closed until Monday, September 1 as a result.

The notice was added to the Apple Park Visitor Center page within the past 24 hours.

When open, the rooftop terrace offers a partial view of Apple Park, and there are tables and chairs for sitting around. It can be reached via stairs or an elevator, and there is also a bathroom on that level. It is unclear what changes are planned.

Tourists headed to the Apple Park Visitor Center still have plenty to do. They can try out the latest Apple products, purchase Apple merchandise, grab a coffee at the on-site Caffè Macs, view a 3D model of the Apple Park campus, get creative with free "Today at Apple" sessions, and stroll through the adjacent "Mirage" public art installation.

Apple Park Visitor Center opened in November 2017. It is located directly across the street from Apple Park, in Cupertino, California.

Thanks, Filip Chudzinski!