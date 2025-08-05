Apple Releases Updated MagSafe Charger Firmware

Apple today released a firmware update for the 25W MagSafe Charger that is compatible with the iPhone 12 and later and the latest AirPods. The new firmware is version 2A168, up from the 2A146 firmware that came out last year. In the Settings app, the new firmware is version 148, up from 136.



Apple introduced the 2024 ‌MagSafe‌ charger alongside the iPhone 16 models back in September, and it is able to charge them at up to 25W. For the ‌iPhone‌ 12 models to the iPhone 15 models, charging is capped at 15W. Apple replaced all of its ‌MagSafe‌ chargers with the new model, and now only sells the 2024 version.

Firmware updates are released quietly over the air, and Apple does not provide release notes. We don't know what new features or bug fixes might be included in the software.

There is no clear method for updating a ‌‌MagSafe‌‌ charger's firmware, but it needs to be plugged in and connected to an Apple device for a firmware update to initiate. You can check your ‌‌MagSafe‌‌ Charger's firmware by following the instructions in our MagSafe Charger how to.