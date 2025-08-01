T-Mobile Completes UScellular Acquisition

T-Mobile has completed its acquisition of UScellular's wireless operations, T-Mobile announced today. T-Mobile paid $4.3 billion for UScellular, in a deal that included UScellular's wireless customers, stores, and 30 percent of its cellular spectrum.



T-Mobile announced the acquisition back in May 2024, but it was contingent on regulatory approval. According to Reuters, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission approved the merger in mid-July after T-Mobile ended its diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

T-Mobile sent the FCC a letter [PDF] with a promise to end DEI on July 9, and the deal was approved two days later. T-Mobile said that it was eliminating its DEI-related policies "not just in name, but in substance."

According to T-Mobile, the UScellular acquisition is a "big win for customers." Existing UScellular customers will be incorporated into the T-Mobile network. While UScellular users can keep their plans for the time being, T-Mobile will begin allowing them to the transition to T-Mobile unlimited plans "as networks and systems are integrated."

T-Mobile previously acquired MetroPCS and Sprint. The MetroPCS acquisition was completed in 2013, and the Sprint acquisition was completed in 2020.