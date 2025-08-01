T-Mobile Completes UScellular Acquisition
T-Mobile has completed its acquisition of UScellular's wireless operations, T-Mobile announced today. T-Mobile paid $4.3 billion for UScellular, in a deal that included UScellular's wireless customers, stores, and 30 percent of its cellular spectrum.
T-Mobile announced the acquisition back in May 2024, but it was contingent on regulatory approval. According to Reuters, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission approved the merger in mid-July after T-Mobile ended its diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.
T-Mobile sent the FCC a letter [PDF] with a promise to end DEI on July 9, and the deal was approved two days later. T-Mobile said that it was eliminating its DEI-related policies "not just in name, but in substance."
According to T-Mobile, the UScellular acquisition is a "big win for customers." Existing UScellular customers will be incorporated into the T-Mobile network. While UScellular users can keep their plans for the time being, T-Mobile will begin allowing them to the transition to T-Mobile unlimited plans "as networks and systems are integrated."
T-Mobile previously acquired MetroPCS and Sprint. The MetroPCS acquisition was completed in 2013, and the Sprint acquisition was completed in 2020.
Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
