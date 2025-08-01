Apple Watch Series 1 Now Obsolete

Apple now considers second-generation Apple Watch Series 1 models released in 2016 to be obsolete, according to the company's vintage and obsolete products list.



Apple updated the list to move the Series 1 Apple Watch models from the vintage section to the obsolete section, as it has now been more than seven years since the devices were last offered for sale. The Series 1 models were sold alongside the Apple Watch Series 2 models, and were the successor to the original Apple Watch models. The Series 1 Apple Watch was almost identical to the original Apple Watch, but it had a faster S1P processor.

Apple products are considered vintage five years after they were last distributed for sale, while a product is considered obsolete at the seven year mark. Vintage products can still be repaired at Apple retail stores and by Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) if the required parts are available, but products that are obsolete are no longer repairable and Apple does not provide parts.