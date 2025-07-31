Proton Releases New Two-Factor Authentication App

Proton today launched Proton Authenticator, a free two-factor authentication app available across all major platforms including iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux.



The open-source app generates time-based one-time passwords as an additional security layer beyond regular login credentials. Unlike competitors such as Google Authenticator and Microsoft Authenticator, Proton Authenticator also offers end-to-end encrypted backup and cross-device sync without ads or tracking, just like Proton's other products.

The Swiss-based company claims users can import existing 2FA tokens from other apps within seconds, while the app works offline and automatically backs up authentication codes.



"Two-factor authentication is necessary for everyone – not just those who care about their privacy," said Eamonn Maguire, head of account security at Proton. "We believe strong security should never come at the cost of your convenience or privacy. That's why we've developed Proton Authenticator: to give users peace of mind that their 2FA codes are available wherever they need them, without relying on Google or Microsoft."

Proton notes that account takeover attacks cost billions annually, making 2FA increasingly important. App-based authentication is also more secure than using SMS codes, which are vulnerable to SIM swapping attacks.

Proton Authenticator can be downloaded from the Proton website. The launch continues the company's recent product expansion – earlier this week it introduced Lumo, a privacy-focused AI chatbot that doesn't store conversation records or use user data for model training.