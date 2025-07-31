Apple CEO Tim Cook: iPhone 16 More Popular Than iPhone 15

Apple today reported its earnings for the third fiscal quarter of 2025, and iPhone sales saw significant growth. ‌iPhone‌ revenue was at $44.6 billion, up 13 percent from $39.2 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Speaking to CNBC, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that ‌iPhone‌ revenue was up because the iPhone 16 turned out to be more popular with consumers than the iPhone 15 was during the same time period last year.

‌iPhone 16‌ sales increased "strong double digits" compared to the ‌iPhone 15‌, and Cook said the ‌iPhone 16‌ models were particularly popular with current ‌iPhone‌ users upgrading to a new model. Cook's statement covers the ‌iPhone 16‌, ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max, though he did not provide specific insight into which devices were the best sellers.

Apple also saw growth in Mac sales thanks to the M4 Mac lineup, but iPad sales and sales in the Wearables, Home and Accessories category were down.