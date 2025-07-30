iPhone Feature for Tracking Lost Baggage Expands to Saudia Airlines
Saudia, the flag carrier airline of Saudi Arabia, now supports Apple's iPhone feature that makes it easier to share the location of AirTag-equipped baggage at airports, according to local media.
With iOS 18.2, Apple introduced a new Find My feature that lets you temporarily share the location of an AirTag-equipped item – such as a bag – with others, including participating airline staff, to help track it if it's lost or delayed.
Users running iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, or macOS Sequoia 15.2 and later can generate a "Share Item Location" link in the Find My app. Recipients can view the item's location on a live-updating web map.
Apple says it collaborated with airlines to enable private and secure access to these links. Only a small number of people can view each link, and airline staff must authenticate using an Apple ID or a verified partner email to gain access.
As soon as customers find their item, location sharing is disabled. The owner can also stop sharing their location at any time, and the sharing link automatically expires after 7 days to ensure the privacy of passengers.
American Airlines rolled out support for the feature in February. Other airlines that also offer the feature include Delta, United, Air Canada, Virgin Atlantic, British Airways, Lufthansa, and more.
