Oops: Apple's Latest Billboard Features Phallic Design

Apple has a new 'Shot on iPhone' billboard design that combines ‌iPhone‌ photography with iPad sketches, but as one Reddit user noticed, the result is decidedly phallic.



The billboard was shared on the Miami subreddit earlier this month, and highlighted by the Miami New Times earlier today. The design features a photo of a shark along with a cartoon scuba diver that has an oversized finger because of the perspective, leading the Miami New Times to wonder "Did Apple Put a Giant Phallic Symbol on I-95?"

The billboard is above Miami's I-95 freeway, and it is around 15 feet in length, so it hasn't escaped the notice of motorists. The cartoon is part of Apple's Shot on iPhone, Drawn on iPad series that features creations from eight artists. Up close, the shark, scuba diver, and octopus combo are clear, but it's a little hard to tell what's going on from further away.

Apple's billboard has been up for over a week, plus the design has been shared on Instagram, so Apple may be planning to ignore those who see more than a simple scuba diver in the drawing.