Apple Releases macOS Sequoia 15.5

Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.5, the fifth major update to the ‌macOS Sequoia‌ operating system that launched last September. ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.5 comes a little over a month after the launch of macOS Sequoia 15.4.



Mac users can download the ‌‌‌‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.5‌‌‌ update through the Software Update section of System Settings. It is available for free on all Macs able to run macOS 15. Apple has also released macOS 13.7.6 and macOS 14.7.6 for older Macs not able to run macOS 15.

‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.5 is light on new features, with Apple listing only a change to Screen Time in its notes.



This update includes enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac. - Parents now receive a notification when the Screen Time passcode is used on a child's device

More information on what's new in ‌macOS Sequoia‌ can be found in our macOS Sequoia roundup.