Apple Offering 'Deal of the Day' Discounts in TV App

Apple is running a Summer Deal of the Day promotion in its Apple TV app, offering discounts on movie bundles through the Apple TV Store.



Today is the first day of the promotion, and Apple is selling The Hangover trilogy for $9.99. The movies are normally priced between $12.99 and $14.99 each.

The initial Deal of the Day is number 1 of 14, so Apple will presumably be offering a different discounted bundle every day for the next two weeks. The Summer Deal of the Day packages can be purchased from the Store section of the Apple TV app on any platform where the app is available.

Apple regularly offers discounted movie purchases and bundled deals that are more affordable than buying movies individually, but specific themed promotions are atypical.