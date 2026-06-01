 Apple Invites WWDC 2026 Attendees to 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' Screening at Apple Park - MacRumors
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Apple Invites WWDC 2026 Attendees to 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' Screening at Apple Park

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Developers that have been invited to watch the WWDC 2026 keynote at Apple Park are also able to attend a special screening of The Mandalorian and Grogu.

the mandalorian and grogu disney
The screening will take place at 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, June 9 at the Steve Jobs Theater. Apple says that a "special guest" will be in attendance, with the doors set to open at 7:00 p.m. There is no word on the special guest, but the movie stars Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian and Jon Favreau directed. Favreau reportedly used the Apple Vision Pro headset to preview the IMAX version of the film while working on it, which explains why Apple is planning to screen the movie.

wwdc 2026 grogu
Apple says that theater capacity is limited, and developers can RSVP to attend on Thursday, June 4 on a first-come, first-served basis on the event site.

Developers were able to enter a lottery to attend an in-person WWDC event in Cupertino, California. Apple picked lottery winners earlier this year. Attendees will also be able to watch the keynote and Platforms State of the Union, plus meet with Apple experts one-on-one and in group labs.

The Mandalorian and Grogu came out in the U.S. on May 22, and it is the latest film in Disney's Star Wars franchise.

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Top Rated Comments

BeatsByTim Avatar
BeatsByTim
45 minutes ago at 02:16 pm
I knew this movie was doing poorly, but this is a new level of desperation for an audience.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CWallace Avatar
CWallace
38 minutes ago at 02:22 pm
Jon Gruber probably feels a bit better being scheduled opposite this film compared to "F1" last year. :p
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
everlast3434 Avatar
everlast3434
17 minutes ago at 02:43 pm
Lets just hope they don't just mandatory install it on everyone's phone in the next update.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BeatsByTim Avatar
BeatsByTim
28 minutes ago at 02:33 pm

He’s a huge Star Wars nerd.
He's a huge something alright.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BeatsByTim Avatar
BeatsByTim
30 minutes ago at 02:31 pm

I wonder… what’s behind this? What product can be introduced with a movie? AppleTV? New Surround Speakers (don’t think Apple speakers can go this loud to fill an entire theatre, but would be great if Airplay can (finally) handle a dolby setup)? Or what else could it be?
It's in the article. It says apple vision was allegedly used to preview an imax version by the director lol.

He was probably paid just like microsoft paid the nfl to use surface tablets years ago.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
C
Corefile
16 minutes ago at 02:44 pm
Will we all get a free copy of this downloaded to our Apple TVs on Tue night?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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