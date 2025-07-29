Apple Shares Video About '28 Years Later' Being Filmed With 20 iPhones

A few months ago, we reported that select scenes in the post-apocalyptic film "28 Years Later" were shot with a rig of up to 20 iPhones. Now, the film's director Danny Boyle has discussed this feat in a YouTube video uploaded to the Apple TV channel today.



"Director Danny Boyle pushed the power of iPhone to new cinematic heights in select scenes of 28 Years Later," says Apple. "In fact, the portable and powerful form factor of iPhone enabled the production team to build a custom rig using a unique 20 camera setup. Discover how his crew's camerawork innovations immerse audiences into shocking scenes."

"28 Years Later" was released in June, with the film building upon the events of "28 Days Later" (2002) and "28 Weeks Later" (2007).

The film grossed an estimated $150 million worldwide.