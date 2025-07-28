Leaker Reveals an iMac Design Detail That Never Happened

When the iMac moved from Intel processors to Apple silicon in 2021, the desktop computer also received a new colorful, ultra-thin design. Since then, the iMac has lacked something that it had for many years: an Apple logo below the screen.



Perhaps unsurprisingly, Apple did prototype a version of the current iMac with an Apple logo below the screen, according to a post on X today from a user known as Kosutami. The user has occasionally shared images of alleged Apple device prototypes, but they have also shared some incorrect information in the past.

Apple evidently went with a logo-free iMac screen, but 2021-and-newer models do still have a large Apple logo on the back of the computer.

It would probably be more surprising if Apple had NOT tested both logo and logo-free designs, but if this sort of thing interests you, then now you know.

Do you think Apple made the right choice? Let us know in the comments section.