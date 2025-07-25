Get Apple Watch Series 10 and SE for Less

If you want to pick up an Apple Watch, Amazon has some deals on the Apple Watch Series 10 and the Apple Watch SE that are worth checking out. Discounts are available on both the cellular and GPS models.



Apple Watch Series 10

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon has the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 for as low as $299.00, down from $399.00, as well as the 46mm GPS model for $359.00, down from $429.00.

Apple Watch SE

In addition to Series 10 deals, Amazon is selling the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE for $169.00 today, down from $249.00, and it's the lowest price we've seen on the Apple Watch SE.

You can also get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE for $219.00 today on Amazon, down from $279.00.

