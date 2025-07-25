Get Apple Watch Series 10 and SE for Less

by

If you want to pick up an Apple Watch, Amazon has some deals on the Apple Watch Series 10 and the Apple Watch SE that are worth checking out. Discounts are available on both the cellular and GPS models.

Apple Watch Series 10

Amazon has the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 for as low as $299.00, down from $399.00, as well as the 46mm GPS model for $359.00, down from $429.00.

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) for $299.00

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm GPS) for $359.00

Apple Watch SE

apple watch se purple

In addition to Series 10 deals, Amazon is selling the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE for $169.00 today, down from $249.00, and it's the lowest price we've seen on the Apple Watch SE.

$80 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $169.00

You can also get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE for $219.00 today on Amazon, down from $279.00.

$60 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $199.00

For more discounts, take a look at Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

