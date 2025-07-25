Apple Seeds iOS 26 Public Beta for iPhone 11 Users
Apple today provided developers and public beta testers who have an iPhone 11 with a new beta of iOS 26. Apple did not seed the iPhone 11 version of the iOS 26 public beta yesterday, but it's out now. The update has a build number of 23A5297n, which is different from the 23A5297m public beta that other testers received.
Public beta testers with an iPhone 11 can download the beta software using the Software Update section of the Settings app. Developers with an iPhone 11 will also see an update.
iOS 26 features Apple's new Liquid Glass design aesthetic, with a focus on translucency and glass-like interface elements. The design extends to the Lock Screen, Home Screen, and Control Center, along with menus and buttons in apps.
Apple's software includes features for apps like Messages, Phone, Shortcuts, and Apple Music, along with new Apple Intelligence features, a revamp for CarPlay, and more.
For more on the features in iOS 26, we have a dedicated iOS 26 roundup and a separate iPadOS 26 roundup. Several new features were found in beta 2 and we rounded them up, plus we did the same thing for beta 3 and beta 4.
The iOS 26 beta is limited to developers and public beta testers, with a launch set for this fall.
