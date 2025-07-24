Get the 2025 iPad for Under $300

Amazon has the 2025 11-inch iPad available for $299 this week, which is a $50 discount off of the regular price. If you're looking for an entry-level iPad that's affordable yet still plenty powerful enough for day to day tasks, the 2025 iPad is what you want.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

If you need more storage space, Amazon also has the 256GB and 512GB models available at a $50 discount. Lower prices are available across all color options.

The iPad works with the USB-C Apple Pencil, which you can pick up from Amazon for $69. It's not too much of a discount, but the Apple Pencil rarely comes down in price.

It's a good time to buy an iPad because it was just refreshed earlier this year with a faster A16 chip, and we're not expecting a new model until 2026.

