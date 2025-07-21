iPhone Users Can Now Easily Swap Between Personal and Work Accounts in Chrome

Google today updated its Chrome app for the iPhone and the iPad to add easier account switching for Chrome Enterprise. The functionality is designed for iOS users who need to swap between personal and managed work accounts.



When a Chrome user switches from a personal account to a managed work account using the added functionality, Chrome ensures that data for managed accounts stays separate. Work account browsing and personal account browsing remain distinct, with work-related tabs, history, passwords and other local data associated only with the managed account, and personal data limited to the personal account.

Google says that the improved account switching experience is designed to enable businesses to permit employees to use the devices of their choice in BYOD situations. The functionality is not available for switching between two standard Google accounts in Chrome on iOS.

When a user signs in to or swaps to a managed account, they will be informed about the separation for managed account browsing, and will be notified that they are using a managed experience with an on-screen confirmation.

Google is also extending Chrome Enterprise reporting capabilities to iOS devices, so organizations can send critical data related security events to the security investigation tool in the Google Admin console or Chrome logs. URL filtering is coming to iOS devices as well, so businesses can restrict employees from accessing unapproved or unsanctioned websites.

