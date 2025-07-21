Apple Sports Gets Expanded Soccer Support, Rolls Out in Mexico

Apple today updated its Sports app with support for the FA Community Shield, the annual English football pre-season opener where the reigning champions of the Premier League take on the FA Cup winners.



This year will see league champions Liverpool Football Club take on FA Cup holders Crystal Palace at the traditional Wembley Stadium venue in London on Sunday, August 10.

Liverpool secured a record-equaling 20th top-flight league title when they were crowned Premier League winners in late April following an unassailable lead, while Crystal Palace lifted the FA Cup in May for the first time in their history, beating Manchester City in a dramatic final.

Following this app update, Apple Sports is now also available in Mexico, allowing Liga MX fans to stay up-to-date with their local team and follow progress in the MLS Leagues Cup.

Elsewhere in the Apple Sports app version 3.1, Apple says that more information will now show in the box scores, allowing fans to see more performance stats about their favorite players in real-time.

This is just the latest enhancement that Apple has rolled out for its Sports app, which most recently saw a June update that brought a new home screen layout as well as support for tennis.

Launched in February 2024, the Apple Sports app shows scores, stats, standings, upcoming games, and more for a variety of leagues. Along with Mexico, the free app is available on the iPhone in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.