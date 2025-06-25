Apple Sports App Updated With Three Improvements

Version 3.0 of the Apple Sports app is here, and there are three key improvements.



First, the updated app introduces a "Home" section that lets you "see all your leagues in one place and line them up your way." This revamped hub is more customizable and personalized compared to the previous "My Leagues" section.

Second, the app now supports professional men's tennis and women's tennis, which is timely with the Wimbledon tournament underway in England. You can view live scores for single matches, along with scores for previous matches.

"From Grand Slam glory to 1000-level showdowns, follow the best in Men's and Women's tennis all year long," the release notes say.

Third, you can now view pitcher and batter matchups at the top of every scoreboard.

Launched in February 2024, the Apple Sports app shows scores, stats, standings, upcoming games, and more for a variety of leagues. The free app is currently available on the iPhone only, in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada.