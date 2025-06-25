Apple Sports App Updated With Three Improvements

Version 3.0 of the Apple Sports app is here, and there are three key improvements.

Apple Sports Home
First, the updated app introduces a "Home" section that lets you "see all your leagues in one place and line them up your way." This revamped hub is more customizable and personalized compared to the previous "My Leagues" section.

Second, the app now supports professional men's tennis and women's tennis, which is timely with the Wimbledon tournament underway in England. You can view live scores for single matches, along with scores for previous matches.

"From Grand Slam glory to 1000-level showdowns, follow the best in Men's and Women's tennis all year long," the release notes say.

Third, you can now view pitcher and batter matchups at the top of every scoreboard.

Launched in February 2024, the Apple Sports app shows scores, stats, standings, upcoming games, and more for a variety of leagues. The free app is currently available on the iPhone only, in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada.

TechRunner
TechRunner
58 minutes ago at 06:47 am
I'm actually enjoying this app quite a bit. The first and third updates are a nice addition.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ksnell
ksnell
48 minutes ago at 06:58 am
It needs an iPad version.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Bones402
Bones402
54 minutes ago at 06:52 am
I am a fan of this app. I wish I could switch to light mode with it and maybe you can I just can't figure it out. Keep updating this please and of course leave the ads out of it duh.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nfl46
nfl46
52 minutes ago at 06:53 am
Good job, Apple! It's getting better.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
azentropy
azentropy
39 minutes ago at 07:07 am
Keeps getting better!
I do have one complaint which affects all of these type of apps. I wish I could put in some sort of delay on notifications. I watch a lot of sports streaming now and because it is buffered (sometimes seconds sometimes minutes) I often get alerts before I get to see them on TV! I'll be watching a Diamondbacks game on MLB.tv and get an alert that Marte hit a home run while I'm still watching the previous batter ground out...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
richie510
richie510
38 minutes ago at 07:07 am

Did they fix the issue where it continues to push spoilers of Formula 1 races onto my Lock Screen even after I've changed the setting to "not display live activities" for Formula 1 only to have it reset multiple times?
This is the problem with their model across the board related to sports. When I indicate I like a baseball team on my phone my family is forever interrupted with updates while they are trying to watch Bluey or a movie on the Apple TV. The process of dealing with this is buggy and just plain opaque. It needs to be less "magic" and more "this is how it works, and clearly how you can disable undesired functionality".
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
