Amazon's Prime Day M4 MacBook Air Deals Are Still Live

Amazon discounted several M4 MacBook Air models for Prime Day earlier this month, and most of the price cuts are still live. If you missed out on the lower prices earlier this year, now is a good time to check out Amazon's M4 Mac offerings.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The 13-inch MacBook Air models are discounted by up to $162. Pricing starts at $849.00 for the entry level 16GB/256GB model, while the 16GB/512GB model is $1,049 and the 24GB/512GB model is available for $1,239.50.

All three stock versions of the 15-inch model are also available at a discount from Amazon, with prices that vary slightly by color. The 16GB/256GB model is $1,049.00, the 16GB/512GB model is $1,245.12, and the 24GB/512GB model is on sale for $1,420.13.

Looking for more discounts? Make sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we highlight the best Apple-related discounts that are currently available.



Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2025? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!