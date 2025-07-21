AirPods Pro Are Pretty Cheap Right Now

by

Amazon is selling the AirPods Pro 2 for $169.00 this week, a discount of $80 off of the regular $249 price tag. Prime users should be able to get overnight delivery on the AirPods Pro 2 in most areas.

airpods prime day 2025Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

$169 is the second lowest price that we've seen for the AirPods Pro 2 this year, so it's a good time to pick them up if you're in need of new noise cancelling earbuds.

$80 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $169.00

Rumors suggest that Apple will release the AirPods Pro 3 this year, but they won't be available at a price as low as $169. Amazon's deals sometimes sell out quick, so we recommend picking up the AirPods soon if you're interested.

Want to see more sales on Apple products? Make sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

