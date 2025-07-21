AirPods Pro Are Pretty Cheap Right Now

Amazon is selling the AirPods Pro 2 for $169.00 this week, a discount of $80 off of the regular $249 price tag. Prime users should be able to get overnight delivery on the AirPods Pro 2 in most areas.

$169 is the second lowest price that we've seen for the AirPods Pro 2 this year, so it's a good time to pick them up if you're in need of new noise cancelling earbuds.

Rumors suggest that Apple will release the AirPods Pro 3 this year, but they won't be available at a price as low as $169. Amazon's deals sometimes sell out quick, so we recommend picking up the AirPods soon if you're interested.

