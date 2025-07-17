OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Agent That Can Complete Tasks For You

by

OpenAI today launched ChatGPT agent, a new agentic model that is able to think proactively and complete computer-based tasks on the user's behalf.

chatgpt logo
The ChatGPT agent is in the same family as o3. It combines several existing ChatGPT features, and it can do things like research and generate reports, execute code using Terminal, generate slides and spreadsheets, and connect to external data sources and applications.

OpenAI gives several examples of how ChatGPT agent can be used:

  • Look at my calendar and brief me on upcoming client meetings based on recent news.
  • Plan and buy ingredients to make Japanese breakfast for four.
  • Analyze three competitors and create a slide deck.

The ChatGPT agent uses its own virtual computer, and it will navigate websites, filter results, prompt users to log into websites when needed, and deliver summaries of its findings. It is designed to seek permission before taking any "actions of consequence," and OpenAI says that users can interrupt tasks to add extra instructions, and stop tasks at any point.

ChatGPT agent is rolling out starting today for Pro, Plus, and Team users. Just select "agent mode" from the dropdown menu in the composer during a conversation. ChatGPT users are able to transition between conversations and action requests within the same chat.

Pro users will get access by the end of today, while Plus and Team users will get access over the next few days. OpenAI plans to add the functionality for Enterprise and Education users in the coming weeks. Pro users have access to 400 messages per month, and other paid users will get 40 messages monthly with additional usage available through flexible credit-based options.

Top Rated Comments

Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
1 hour ago at 03:01 pm

It's weird that OpenAI is so far behind Grok 4, it's not even funny. What is Sam doing?
Your Musk is showing.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dr McKay Avatar
Dr McKay
44 minutes ago at 03:17 pm

the company is literally worthless at this point. apple has no purpose.
Does Tim know? Have you warned him?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
breenmask Avatar
breenmask
1 hour ago at 02:59 pm
It's weird that OpenAI is so far behind Grok 4, it's not even funny. What is Sam doing?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JohnC1959 Avatar
JohnC1959
48 minutes ago at 03:12 pm

amazing what trash siri and apple intelligence has become. the company is literally worthless at this point. apple has no purpose.
Though the point of apple intelligence was never to replace the likes of OpenAI but rather complement them.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CheesePuff Avatar
CheesePuff
57 minutes ago at 03:04 pm

It's weird that OpenAI is so far behind Grok 4, it's not even funny. What is Sam doing?
In what ways is Grok 4 so far ahead of OpenAI?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KillerScoregasm Avatar
KillerScoregasm
44 minutes ago at 03:17 pm
Common folk really have no idea how society is about to change. A lot of people will turn into slaves for robots. I’m excited for all of.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
