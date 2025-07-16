Some iPhones Could Be Banned in the U.S. Over Stolen Trade Secrets

by

Some iPhone 15, 16, and 17 models could be banned in the United States amid a preliminary ruling that Chinese display maker BOE infringed on Samsung's OLED trade secrets (via Korea's ETNews).

iphone 16 apple intelligence
A preliminary ruling from the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) found that that BOE and seven of its subsidiaries violated the U.S. Tariff Act by misappropriating confidential OLED technology from Samsung Display. The ruling recommends both a restricted exclusion order, which would block imports of infringing OLED panels and modules into the United States, and a cease and desist order, which would stop the company from selling existing inventories or suppling future shipments to U.S. assemblers.

The ITC concluded that the infringing products include OLED panels and modules as well as devices and components containing them. Products already manufactured using BOE panels would be exempt from the import ban, but the ruling could have substantial implications for the iPhone going forward.

Some ‌iPhone 15‌, 15 Plus, 16, 16 Plus, and 16e models sold in the United States today contain OLED displays supplied by BOE. Many of these models are likely to remain on sale after the announcement of the iPhone 17 lineup in the fall, presenting a problem for Apple if the ITC ruling is upheld. The company would need to divert BOE iPhones to other countries and ensure that models on sale in the United States use displays from other suppliers.

It is not yet known if the ‌iPhone 17‌ and iPhone 17 Air models could contain displays from BOE. Currently, BOE only supplies Apple with displays that do not use more advanced low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology, which delivers a variable refresh rate that Apple markets as "ProMotion." The ‌iPhone 17‌ and ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ are expected to feature ProMotion.

BOE is planning to supply Apple with LTPO displays for the first time this year, destined for iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max models sold in China. Apple reportedly plans to restrict the BOE iPhone 17 Pro models to China because they fail to meet its LTPO performance benchmarks. Nevertheless, BOE is aggressively ramping up its OLED production capacity for future ‌iPhone‌ models as part of a plan to recapture a major role in Apple's supply chain.

The ITC's Office of Unfair Import Investigations previously submitted a recommendation in December 2024 supporting Samsung's allegations, calling for an import ban on BOE's OLED displays and the products that contain them. While the ruling remains preliminary, decisions from the ITC rarely change between preliminary and final judgments.

The case stems from a complaint filed by Samsung Display in October 2023, in which it alleged that BOE unlawfully used its proprietary OLED manufacturing technology. Samsung expanded its legal action in April 2025 by filing a civil suit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The company is seeking damages related to lost profits, unjust enrichment, and punitive compensation.

If Apple is forced to find a replacement for BOE's role in the its supply chain for U.S. iPhones, orders are likely to shift to Samsung and LG, which already provide OLED panels for a range of ‌iPhone‌ models. A final decision is expected in November 2025, after which the President of the United States will have 60 days to determine whether to approve or veto the Commission's ruling.

Top Rated Comments

johnnytravels Avatar
johnnytravels
44 minutes ago at 12:32 am
Apple stumbling over cut corners and high profit margins
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
syklee26 Avatar
syklee26
49 minutes ago at 12:27 am
Of course this was expected.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
yurc Avatar
yurc
32 minutes ago at 12:44 am
BOE was the cheapest panel option compared panel with Samsung, LG and EIZO for a reason : stolen tech.

Usually found across myriad of Chinese phone, but for Apple, honestly that's quite unforgivable since Apple device charge premium for their devices.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sdz Avatar
sdz
30 minutes ago at 12:46 am
The Chinese scam, cheat and defraud.
The western world will lose bigly.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
