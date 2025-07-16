Razer Launches Thunderbolt 5 Dock Chroma With 10 Ports and Up to 8TB Internal SSD Expansion

Razer has just released its Thunderbolt 5 Dock Chroma, a premium docking station designed for creative professionals and gamers seeking expanded connectivity options. The $399.99 device supports up to three 4K displays at 144Hz or a single 8K display at 60Hz.



The dock features four Thunderbolt 5 ports, three DisplayPort 2.1 connections, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, Gigabit Ethernet, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack. An SD card slot supports UHS-II speeds, while an M.2 PCIe Gen 4 slot allows up to 8TB of SSD storage expansion inside the dock itself.

Thunderbolt 5's 120Gb/s bandwidth enables rapid data transfers, and the dock can also deliver up to 140W power delivery for laptop charging. There's also an included 0.8-meter TB5 cable for connection via USB-C.



The device's anodized aluminum housing measures 206.5mm x 85mm x 30.84mm and weighs 524 grams, and if you like a bit of color on your workstation, Razer's signature RGB lighting adds some visual appeal.

The reality is that Thunderbolt 5 adoption currently remains limited in the Windows ecosystem, but Apple's latest Macs have embraced the standard, including MacBook Pro models with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, along with the M4 Pro-powered Mac mini. Razer's dock also offers backward compatibility with Thunderbolt 4/USB 4, and Mac owners can use Razer's Synapse macOS utility to control the Chroma.



Available directly from Razer's website, the $399.99 Thunderbolt 5 Dock Chroma can be had in optional Black and Mercury White colors.