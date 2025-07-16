Razer Launches Thunderbolt 5 Dock Chroma With 10 Ports and Up to 8TB Internal SSD Expansion

by

Razer has just released its Thunderbolt 5 Dock Chroma, a premium docking station designed for creative professionals and gamers seeking expanded connectivity options. The $399.99 device supports up to three 4K displays at 144Hz or a single 8K display at 60Hz.

razer chroma dock
The dock features four Thunderbolt 5 ports, three DisplayPort 2.1 connections, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, Gigabit Ethernet, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack. An SD card slot supports UHS-II speeds, while an M.2 PCIe Gen 4 slot allows up to 8TB of SSD storage expansion inside the dock itself.

Thunderbolt 5's 120Gb/s bandwidth enables rapid data transfers, and the dock can also deliver up to 140W power delivery for laptop charging. There's also an included 0.8-meter TB5 cable for connection via USB-C.

razer thunderbolt 5 dock
The device's anodized aluminum housing measures 206.5mm x 85mm x 30.84mm and weighs 524 grams, and if you like a bit of color on your workstation, Razer's signature RGB lighting adds some visual appeal.

The reality is that Thunderbolt 5 adoption currently remains limited in the Windows ecosystem, but Apple's latest Macs have embraced the standard, including MacBook Pro models with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, along with the M4 Pro-powered Mac mini. Razer's dock also offers backward compatibility with Thunderbolt 4/USB 4, and Mac owners can use Razer's Synapse macOS utility to control the Chroma.

razer thunderbolt 5 dock chroma desktop
Available directly from Razer's website, the $399.99 Thunderbolt 5 Dock Chroma can be had in optional Black and Mercury White colors.

Tags: Razer, Thunderbolt 5

Popular Stories

apple tv 4k new orange

New Apple TV Expected Later This Year With These New Features

Saturday July 12, 2025 3:09 pm PDT by
A new Apple TV is expected to be released later this year, and a handful of new features and changes have been rumored for the device. Below, we recap what to expect from the next Apple TV, according to rumors. Rumors Faster Wi-Fi Support The next Apple TV will be equipped with Apple's own combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He said the chip supports ...
Read Full Article162 comments
Apple Watch Ultra 2 Complications

Apple Watch Ultra 3: What to Expect

Sunday July 13, 2025 10:30 am PDT by
The long wait for an Apple Watch Ultra 3 is nearly over, and a handful of new features and changes have been rumored for the device. Below, we recap what to expect from the Apple Watch Ultra 3:Satellite connectivity for sending and receiving text messages when Wi-Fi and cellular coverage is unavailable 5G support, up from LTE on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 Likely a wide-angle OLED display that ...
Read Full Article104 comments
iPhone 17 Pro in Hand Feature Lowgo

iPhone 17 Pro Coming Soon With These 16 New Features

Friday July 11, 2025 12:40 pm PDT by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are only two months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models. Latest Rumors These rumors surfaced in June and July:A redesigned Dynamic Island: It has been rumored that all iPhone 17 models will have a redesigned Dynamic Island interface — it might ...
Read Full Article
iphone 16 pro ghost hand

5 Reasons to Skip This Year's iPhone 17 Pro

Thursday July 10, 2025 4:54 am PDT by
Apple will launch its new iPhone 17 series in two months, and the iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to get a new design for the rear casing and the camera area. But more significant changes to the lineup are not expected until next year, when the iPhone 18 models arrive. If you're thinking of trading in your iPhone for this year's latest, consider the following features rumored to be coming...
Read Full Article114 comments
iOS 26 on Three iPhones

Here's When to Expect the iOS 26 Public Beta

Tuesday July 15, 2025 11:07 am PDT by
Apple previously announced that a public beta of iOS 26 would be available in July, and now a more specific timeframe has surfaced. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said that Apple's public betas should be released on or around Wednesday, July 23. In other words, expect the public betas of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and more to be available at some point next week. Apple will be releasing...
Read Full Article29 comments
Apple Hornsby

Apple Store Near Sydney Permanently Closing Later This Year

Monday July 14, 2025 6:14 pm PDT by
Apple today said its store at the Westfield Hornsby shopping mall, in Hornsby, Australia, will be permanently closing in October. Apple Hornsby In a statement shared with Australian tech news website EFTM (via Reddit), Apple said that it has decided not to renew its lease at Westfield Hornsby. Apple said all affected retail employees will be given the opportunity to work at Apple's nearby...
Read Full Article26 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island

iPhone 17 May See 'Significant' Dynamic Island Changes

Monday July 14, 2025 12:11 am PDT by
The iPhone's Dynamic Island experience is set to undergo "significant evolution" over the next few years, according to a new rumor. Earlier this month, a report suggested that the iPhone 17 lineup will feature a redesigned Dynamic Island user interface, but little else was explained about the software changes. Now, the leaker known as "Majin Bu" appears to have corroborated this, commenting ...
Read Full Article45 comments