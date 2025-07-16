Get Apple's 11th Gen iPad for $299 on Amazon ($50 Off)

Amazon today is taking up to $55 off Wi-Fi models of Apple's 11th generation iPad. Prices start at $299.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00, a second-best price on this model.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Additionally, Amazon has the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $399.00 ($50 off) and the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $594.95 ($55 off). Free delivery estimates are placed around July 21 for these iPad models, but Prime members should be able to get same-day delivery in many locations.

Prices on these iPads were lower during Prime Day last week, but if you missed those deals Amazon's offers today are still solid second-best prices on each model.

The 11th generation iPad is mainly a spec bump for the tablet line, now featuring the A16 chip and more storage, with the same design as the 10th generation iPad. The new ‌iPad‌ starts with 128GB of storage, and is also available in 256GB and a new 512GB configuration. The previous model was only available in 64GB and 256GB configurations.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.