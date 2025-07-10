iPhone 17 Base Model Likely to Stick With 8GB RAM

by

Apple's iPhone 17 lineup could feature a notable RAM divide, with the base model potentially missing out on a rumored memory boost coming to the more high-end models.

iPhone 17 Base Model Rumored to Come in New Green and Purple Colors Feature
According to leaker Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo, the iPhone 17 will stick with 8GB of RAM while the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will jump to 12GB. The leaker previously revealed the iPhone 16e name before its official announcement, lending some credibility to their claim.

For comparison, Samsung's latest Galaxy S25 models, which launched earlier this year, all come with 12GB of RAM. Google's Pixel 9 also comes with 12GB of RAM.

The leaker's information tallies with earlier predictions from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who suggested the same 12GB upgrade for the Air and Pro models. Kuo expressed uncertainty about the base iPhone 17's RAM configuration getting an upgrade due to potential supply constraints, and he has not provided an update on his thoughts since his original April prediction.

All current iPhone 16 models ship with 8GB of RAM, which meets Apple Intelligence's minimum requirement. The base iPhone 17 maintaining this amount would still support Apple's AI features, though the extra memory in higher-end models could enable more sophisticated processing and better gaming performance.

The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to launch around mid-September.

Top Rated Comments

Aluminum213 Avatar
Aluminum213
4 hours ago at 03:52 am
As long as Apple is saving money, I am happy
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
User 6502 Avatar
User 6502
4 hours ago at 03:55 am
iPhone upgrades are increasingly more underwhelming. Apple is really being a complete disappointment lately. Cook must go.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fatTribble Avatar
fatTribble
4 hours ago at 04:01 am
I remember when memory was measured in M, and before that K.
I always have to read these articles carefully and say yep, that really says G.
(and don’t make fun of your elders ?)
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Plutonius Avatar
Plutonius
4 hours ago at 04:03 am

iPhone upgrades are increasingly more underwhelming. Apple is really being a complete disappointment lately. Cook must go.
Yep, let's increase the RAM and the price of the base model phone /S.

Some people don't need the increased RAM as much as a lower cost phone.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
winxmac Avatar
winxmac
4 hours ago at 04:11 am
iPhone XR - 3GB RAM
iPhone 11 - 4GB RAM
iPhone 12 - 4GB RAM
iPhone 13 - 4GB RAM
iPhone 14 - 6GB RAM
iPhone 15 - 6GB RAM
iPhone 16 - 8GB RAM
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kiranmk2 Avatar
kiranmk2
4 hours ago at 04:16 am

Yep, let's increase the RAM and the price of the base model phone /S.

Some people don't need the increased RAM as much as a lower cost phone.
Isn't that the entire point of the iPhone 16e? The base iPhone has looked more and more pointless in recent years, so it wouldn't surprise me if Apple culled it in a year or so to "encourage" people to move to the Air model.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments