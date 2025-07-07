Apple Seeds Third watchOS 26 and visionOS 26 Developer Betas

Apple today provided developers with the third betas of watchOS 26 and visionOS 26 for testing purposes, with the betas coming two weeks after the second betas were released.



The software updates can be downloaded through the Settings app on each device. A developer account is required.

‌watchOS 26‌ and tvOS 26 adopt new Liquid Glass design changes inspired by visionOS, much like iOS 26 and macOS 26. watchOS has a new AI-powered Workout Buddy for motivation and the Smart Stack incorporates more personal context for better suggestions. There's also a new Notes app and support for Live Translation.

visionOS 26 adds support for spatial widgets that can be placed anywhere in the space around you, along with refinements to make personas more lifelike and support for shared spatial experiences between two Vision Pro users.

The third ‌watchOS 26‌ beta should address an issue that affected Hermes Apple Watch models, causing them to overheat and crash. Apple has not yet seeded a third tvOS 26 beta.

The betas are limited to developers right now, but ‌watchOS 26‌ will be available to public beta in the near future. The updates will launch in the fall.