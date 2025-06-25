Warning: watchOS 26 Beta 2 Crashes Apple's Expensive Hermès Watches

If you have an Hermès Apple Watch model, you're going to want to avoid installing watchOS 26 beta 2.



According to Apple's release notes for the update, the beta causes the Apple Watch Hermès to crash continually. Apple says that Hermès Apple Watch owners should not update to beta 2 at this time.

Installing ‌watchOS 26‌ on a Hermès Apple Watch causes the watch to overheat, crash continually, and fail to charge, based on reports. It appears to be the Hermès Apple Watch face that is an issue.

Additionally, reports from MacRumors readers suggest that updating to iOS 26 beta 2 causes problems with the Hermès Apple Watches. Users have found that the Apple Watch app on iPhone will not open after installing ‌iOS 26‌ beta 2 if there is a Hermès watch associated with the ‌iPhone‌.

Unpairing a Hermès Apple Watch from an ‌iOS 26‌ beta 2 device allows the Apple Watch app to open again, but attempting to re-pair the watch does not work.

Apple will likely address the issue in the next ‌watchOS 26‌ and ‌iOS 26‌ updates, but for now, if you have a Hermès Apple Watch and have not installed the latest developer betas, make sure not to do so.