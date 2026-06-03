 Apple Store Seemingly Opening in Japan's Second-Largest City - MacRumors
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Top Rated Comments

Joe Rossignol Avatar
Joe Rossignol
37 minutes ago at 06:39 am

Can someone post a TLDR?
Apple Store Seemingly Opening in Japan's Second-Largest City
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
StudioMacs Avatar
StudioMacs
40 minutes ago at 06:35 am


As noted by Kazuto Kusakari ('https://gori.me/en/apple/apple-news/166728/'), new job listings ('https://jobs.apple.com/ja-jp/search?location=yokohama-YKH7') suggest that Apple is preparing to open its first store in Yokohama.

Yokohama is Japan's second-largest city by population, after Tokyo. Apple has 11 stores in Japan ('https://www.apple.com/jp/retail/storelist/') already.

Thanks, @hamu_3nd ('https://x.com/hamu_3nd')!

Article Link: Apple Store Seemingly Opening in Japan's Second-Largest City ('https://www.macrumors.com/2026/06/03/apple-store-yokohama-japan-job-listings/')
Can someone post a TLDR?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
R
ridgero
24 minutes ago at 06:52 am
The picture has more text than the article ;)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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