iOS 26 Brings New Functionality to HomePod

With the launch of iOS 26 and HomePod Software 26, Apple is adding support for Crossfade, an Apple Music feature that improves transitions between songs.



Beta testers who have the second ‌HomePod‌ Software 26 and ‌iOS 26‌ betas now have an option to enable Crossfade. The toggle is a little bit hidden, but it can be found by opening up the Home app, going to Settings, tapping on a person's name, and choosing ‌Apple Music‌.

Crossfade timing can be set anywhere from one second to 12 seconds, so users can adjust the fade in and fade out period for song transitions. When Crossfade is toggled on, the volume of the song that's ending will lower gradually, while the volume of the song that's coming on will increase. It is designed to prevent silence gaps between songs.



Crossfade is an ‌Apple Music‌ feature, so an ‌Apple Music‌ subscription is required to use it. It has been an option on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac for some time now, but Apple didn't bring it to the ‌HomePod‌ until now.

‌Apple Music‌ in ‌iOS 26‌ and iPadOS 26 has a new AutoMix feature that replaces Crossfade. AutoMix goes beyond simple crossfading, and it uses time stretching and beat matching for a DJ-like song transition experience.

(Thanks, Hidde!)