Jony Ive's OpenAI Device Won't Be Wearable, Court Filings Reveal

More details have leaked about former Apple design chief Jony Ive's secretive collab with OpenAI to create a new AI consumer product. The gadget – pitched as a "third core device" that would sit in your pocket, or on your desk alongside a MacBook Pro and iPhone – apparently won't be an in-ear device or a wearable. How do we know?

Earlier this week, OpenAI was forced to remove from its website mentions of io (the hardware startup it acquired, co-founded by Ive) to comply with a trademark lawsuit by a Google-backed company called iyO, which is developing custom-molded earpieces that connect to other devices.

To back up its claim that OpenAI wilfully infringed on its trademark, iyO submitted court filings that include emails showing that executives from io and OpenAI knew about its in-ear device – dubbed "the world's first audio computer" – and even requested a demo of iyO's product.

However, io co-founder and former Apple executive Tang Tan submitted court filings this month responding to the allegation. In the June 12 court declaration, Tan concedes that the company "surveyed the existing commercial offerings" and that "as part of these early efforts, io purchased a wide range of earbuds, hearing aids, and at least 30 different headphone sets from a variety of different companies."

However, Tan says the first device it plans to launch "is not an in-ear device, nor a wearable device." The filings also say the device is "at least a year away from being offered for sale."

The new tidbit goes against a recent prediction by industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said that users will be able to wear the device around their necks, "like a necklace." Even before the court filings, Kuo's claim seemed speculative at best, given that Ive apparently isn't keen on making something you'd wear on the body.

Previous leaks have revealed that the gadget will be pocket-sized, contextually aware of your surroundings and life, and completely screen-free. Altman apparently told OpenAI staff it's "the coolest piece of technology that the world will have ever seen" after testing Ive's prototype at home.

OpenAI acquired Ive's startup io for $6.5 billion, with Altman suggesting the deal could add $1 trillion in value to the company. The goal is to ship the device by late 2026, and OpenAI has ambitious plans to reach 100 million units "faster than any company has ever shipped 100 million of something new before."

If you've been eagerly awaiting more concrete details about mysterious AI device, the new info is likely to disappoint. Other than that, it's hard to know what to expect, especially given it's been several years since Ive oversaw the design of a consumer electronics product. Here's hoping it has better durability than a butterfly keyboard.

gleepskip Avatar
gleepskip
24 minutes ago at 05:11 am

I dunno what he is trying to accomplish honestly
He doesn't seem to either, but it's entertaining to watch the struggle for the relevance he once had.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
samelot628 Avatar
samelot628
41 minutes ago at 04:54 am
It'll be wearable if I say it's wearable. Watch me.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TechRunner Avatar
TechRunner
39 minutes ago at 04:56 am
It will be thin, stylish, and deliver twelve minutes of battery life.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CheesePuff Avatar
CheesePuff
21 minutes ago at 05:14 am

He doesn't seem to either, but it's entertaining to watch the struggle for the relevance he once had.
he just sold his company for $6.5b.. I don't think he really cares
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fantasyname_qwertz Avatar
fantasyname_qwertz
39 minutes ago at 04:56 am
Because its going to be sooo f*ing thin its barely even there. Or a fridge.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dominiongamma Avatar
dominiongamma
37 minutes ago at 04:58 am
I dunno what he is trying to accomplish honestly
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
