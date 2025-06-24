iPhone 4 and FaceTime Launched 15 Years Ago Today

by

Today marks 15 years since Apple released the popular iPhone 4 and launched FaceTime, its proprietary video calling service.

iphone 4
The ‌iPhone‌ 4 first became available to customers on June 24, 2010, following its unveiling by then-CEO Steve Jobs at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference earlier that month. It was the first ‌iPhone‌ to feature a high-resolution "Retina" display, with a pixel density of 326 pixels per inch, making individual pixels imperceptible at a standard viewing distance. Apple described it at the time as offering "four times the pixel density of previous displays," resulting in crisper text and sharper images.

The device introduced a new industrial design made from stainless steel and glass, with squared edges that diverged significantly from the rounded plastic form factor of previous iPhones. It also featured Apple's first custom-designed system-on-a-chip, the A4, which debuted in the original iPad. The A4 provided improved performance and battery life compared to the ‌iPhone‌ 3GS. The ‌iPhone‌ 4 also marked the debut of the front-facing camera on an ‌iPhone‌, enabling selfies for the first time, as well as ‌FaceTime‌ video calling.

The ‌iPhone‌ 4 shipped with iOS 4, which introduced several new software features including background functionality for third-party apps, home screen folders, and a unified Mail inbox. It was also the first iOS version to drop support for an ‌iPhone‌, the original model.

One of the most infamous issues surrounding the ‌iPhone‌ 4 was the so-called "antennagate" controversy. Due to the external stainless steel antenna band doubling as a signal receiver, some users experienced signal degradation when holding the device in a way that bridged the antenna gaps. Apple addressed the issue in a press conference in July 2010, offering free bumper cases to affected customers and explaining that most smartphones exhibited similar signal attenuation under certain conditions.

Despite the controversy, the ‌iPhone‌ 4 was Apple's most successful smartphone launch at the time. The company reported pre-orders of over 600,000 units on the first day alone, and long queues were seen outside Apple Stores on launch day across the United States and other countries. The model went on to become one of the best-selling iPhones of its era and remained available in various forms until 2014, including as a low-cost option with reduced storage.

‌FaceTime‌ was initially limited to Wi-Fi connections and available only between ‌iPhone‌ 4 devices running iOS 4. With the device already signed into the user's Apple ID, making a call was simple and initiated directly from the Phone or Contacts app. In 2011, Apple expanded ‌FaceTime‌ support to the ‌iPad‌ 2 and the Mac. ‌FaceTime‌ Audio was introduced with iOS 7 in 2013.

In iOS 12, Apple added support for Group ‌FaceTime‌ with up to 32 participants, and in 2021, ‌FaceTime‌ links brought limited compatibility with Android and Windows via web browsers. While Apple initially described ‌FaceTime‌ as "an open industry standard," the company never published the protocol, and the feature has remained exclusive to Apple platforms.

Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop

iPhone 17 Pro Launching in Three Months With These 12 New Features

Saturday June 21, 2025 2:45 pm PDT by
The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are around three months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices from credible sources. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of June 2025:Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X...
Read Full Article
iPhone 16 Battery Life Feature

iOS 26's New Battery Life Mode Available Only on These iPhone Models

Saturday June 21, 2025 9:02 am PDT by
Last week, we reported that iOS 26 introduces an opt-in Adaptive Power Mode on the iPhone, alongside the existing Low Power Mode. Apple says that Adaptive Power Mode can make "small performance adjustments" when necessary to extend an iPhone's battery life, including slightly lowering the display brightness or allowing some activities to "take a little longer." The full description of...
Read Full Article63 comments
All Screen iPhone 2027 Feature 1

iPhone Reportedly Moving to All-Screen Design in Two Stages

Sunday June 22, 2025 3:58 pm PDT by
Apple has long been working towards an iPhone with an all-screen design, and it might finally achieve the feat in a few more years from now. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple will shrink the size of the Dynamic Island on new iPhone models released next year. A year after that, he expects Apple to release a redesigned 20th-anniversary iPhone model....
Read Full Article85 comments
iOS 26 Feature

Everything New in iOS 26 Beta 2

Monday June 23, 2025 2:57 pm PDT by
Apple provided developers with the second beta of iOS 26, introducing the first changes and refinements to the new operating system since it debuted after the WWDC keynote. Because we're early in the beta testing process, there are quite a few tweaks to iOS 26, which we've rounded up below. Control Center The background behind the Liquid Glass Control Center buttons has more blur, allowing...
Read Full Article40 comments
ios 26 control center b2

iOS 26 Beta 2 Fixes Control Center Design

Monday June 23, 2025 10:58 am PDT by
With the second beta of iOS 26 that Apple provided to developers today, Apple addressed one of the major complaints that people have had with Liquid Glass. iOS 26 beta 1 on left, iOS 26 beta 2 on right The Control Center buttons are now slightly more opaque, making it easier to see the different control options even on a multicolored background. The new, more opaque look is apparent with the ...
Read Full Article108 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop

iPhone 17 Pro's Alleged Vapor Chamber Cooling System Partly Revealed

Sunday June 22, 2025 6:37 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models are rumored to be equipped with a vapor chamber cooling system, and a leaker known as Majin Bu today shared a photo of an alleged copper thermal plate for the system. Many high-end Android smartphones like Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra are equipped with a vapor chamber cooling system, which can manage heat dissipation inside the...
Read Full Article75 comments
Wi Fi WiFi General Feature

iOS 26 Adding Two New Wi-Fi Features, Allows AirDrop and AirPlay Alternatives

Saturday June 21, 2025 7:02 am PDT by
iOS 26 is gaining two new Wi-Fi features, including Captive Assist and Wi-Fi Aware. MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris discovered a reference to Captive Assist within the code for the first iOS 26 developer beta, but Apple has yet to enable the feature. It should be available by the time the software update is released later this year. In his Power On newsletter last month, Bloomberg's...
Read Full Article39 comments
iOS 26 on Three iPhones

iOS 26 Includes These Five Smaller Features You Might Have Missed

Saturday June 21, 2025 11:18 am PDT by
While the dust is beginning to settle on the first iOS 26 beta, we continue to take a closer look at new features coming with the update. Below, we recap five smaller changes that you might have missed. Emoji Game Apple News+ subscribers in the U.S. and Canada can play a new Emoji Game, which tasks players with completing words and phrases with emoji. This is the fifth game that is...
Read Full Article34 comments
airpods 4 blue

Apple Offering Free AirPods — Here's How to Get Them

Tuesday June 17, 2025 6:33 am PDT by
Apple is running a new promotion that offers free AirPods to qualifying customers. Now through September 30, college and university students in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Singapore can receive free AirPods 4 when they purchase an eligible new Mac or iPad from Apple. AirPods Pro 2 are also available at a discount. If you do not want AirPods, the promotion also offers various other...
Read Full Article

Top Rated Comments

sniffies Avatar
sniffies
42 minutes ago at 08:04 am
iPhone 4 actually launched slightly earlier thanks to Gizmodo.

/if you know what I mean ?
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rychiar Avatar
Rychiar
39 minutes ago at 08:07 am
and I've used FaceTime maybe 5 times in that 15 years ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
38 minutes ago at 08:08 am

and I've used FaceTime maybe 5 times in that 15 years ?
Same.

I do lots of video calls, but on my Mac and work laptop, but almost never facetime. I've maybe used the front-facing camera, for video calls or photos, on my 16 Pro 4-5 times since I bought it on October.

When I got the 4, a few months after release, I didn't know anyone else with a 4, so no one to Facetime with. My girlfriend at the time had an original 2g iPhone, and kept it until upgrading to the 6 or 6s!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TeamGibbsv2 Avatar
TeamGibbsv2
32 minutes ago at 08:13 am
My first iPhone and still one of my favorites. Despite the limitations of the day this was an engineering and design masterpiece.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Shalev Lazarof Avatar
Shalev Lazarof
31 minutes ago at 08:14 am
Amazing ecosystem experience, unbelievable great on VisionOS 26 with the new personas.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
29 minutes ago at 08:17 am

I got this one on launch and a day early. also, you're holding it wrong here's a free bumper.
I forgot about the bumpers! I got one but never used it as I had a case, but it was free. A coworker was using one, put his phone in the same pocket as his keys, and got a really big, deep, gouge on the back glass...it would catch your fingernail...decided to keep my case and screen protector after seeing that.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments