iPadOS 26 Local Capture Feature Solves iPad's Podcasting Problem

With iPadOS 26, Apple is introducing a new Local Capture feature that lets users produce high-quality video and audio recordings right from their iPad while using any video conferencing app, and then easily share the audio and video files once the call is over.



Recently, Six Colors editor Jason Snell decided to put the new local audio and video capture feature in the iPadOS 26 beta through its paces, recording an entire podcast episode using nothing but iPads, and it's fair to say that he was very impressed with the results.

In iPadOS 18 and earlier versions, Apple makes remote podcasting on iPad basically impossible due to a privacy-protective limitation: the system only allows one app to access the microphone at a time. This means podcasters can't run a video call app like Zoom while simultaneously using a separate recording app to capture their own voice locally.

Apple's solution in iPadOS 26 sidesteps the multi-app microphone access issue entirely. Instead of allowing multiple apps to compete for audio access, the system now includes a built-in Local Capture feature accessible through Control Center. This records high-quality local audio and video whenever you're on a call, saving files directly to the Files app, ready for sharing.

The captured files contain lossless audio in FLAC format and video in HEVC, which ensures professional-grade quality. Snell noted the feature worked flawlessly even in the first developer beta, though he suggested Apple could add real-time audio level monitoring and gain adjustment controls before release. "Beyond that," says Snell, "this feature is a winner."

Let's see if Apple responds to his feedback. You can read his full appraisal over on Six Colors. iPadOS 26 remains in developer beta, with the public release expected in the fall.