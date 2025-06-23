Apple Seeds Second Developer Betas of iOS 26 and iPadOS 26

by

Apple today provided developers with the second betas of iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 for testing purposes, with the updates coming two weeks after Apple seeded the first betas following the WWDC keynote.

iOS 26 Feature
Registered developers can download the new beta software using the Software Update section of the Settings app.

‌iOS 26‌ and ‌iPadOS 26‌ feature Apple's new Liquid Glass design aesthetic, with a focus on translucency and glass-like interface elements. The new design extends to the Lock Screen, Home Screen, and Control Center, along with menus and buttons in apps.

Apple's new software includes new features for apps like Messages, Phone, Shortcuts, and Apple Music, along with new Apple Intelligence features, a revamp for CarPlay, and more. In ‌iPadOS 26‌, there's a whole new multitasking system that supports multiple app windows for a more Mac-like experience.

For more on the new features in ‌iOS 26‌, we have a dedicated iOS 26 roundup and a separate iPadOS 26 roundup.

While the ‌iOS 26‌ and ‌iPadOS 26‌ betas are limited to developers right now, Apple plans to release a public beta in July. The updates will launch in the fall.

Top Rated Comments

AppleFan91 Avatar
AppleFan91
14 minutes ago at 10:47 am

no offence but its just nuts for the vast majority of people to go anywhere near a first draft developer beta.

It's just insane this time and ive never seen the like. People getting developer accounts and installing the software on primary devices in BETA ONE for goodness sake. This is not for the general public. This is for Developers who need the maximum amount of time to make changes to their apps and software for the new OS.

I dont think ive ever seen so many YouTubers and others positing video after video showcasing 'living with iOS26' after 2 days etc etc etc when they are on DEVELOPER beta 1.

There is a public beta coming - you have to wait a few weeks longer for it - but it will be MUCH safer than an early developer beta. I dont get why people illegitimately create developer accounts to get a bug-laden release that could easily result in catastrophic data loss when they just have to wait a few short weeks.
I’m not sure they asked for you opinion on this. Some people like to try out updates before they come - Apple knowingly allows this.

I am not a developer and have been running developer betas since iOS 5 when they introduced iMessage. I understand and acknowledge it’s a developer beta and I’m not going to complain about any bugs, etc. that I experience. But as Apple allows anyone to sign up for this - anyone can make the decision to try it.

No one is asking for you to preach about a developer beta and why you feel some sense of superiority because you’re a “developer”.

Yes it’s a dev beta. Yes people can install it. Yes people SHOULD not complain as it’s really designed for developers to be able to prep for the public launch and for Apple to gain valuable insight. Don’t let the few people that can’t read the warnings of a developer beta stress you so much.

That being said - I do feel your annoyance with TikTokers and YouTubers doing their stupid rage bait videos about how buggy it is, etc. this does risk Apple making changes in the future - but these people will get a developer beta regardless of how much Apple locks it up (register UDID’s from the past, download an OTA profile, etc).
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Saberon2014 Avatar
Saberon2014
46 minutes ago at 10:15 am

Isn’t 2 week pretty quick right after release?
No, most beta 2’s are 14-16 days after beta 1. This fits right in that schedule
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
USB-Adapter Avatar
USB-Adapter
45 minutes ago at 10:16 am
Hold. Hold. Hold until the first public beta.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Cheruman Avatar
Cheruman
43 minutes ago at 10:18 am
Installing it on my iPhone 13 mini because I don’t hate myself enough yet
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TravelsInBlue Avatar
TravelsInBlue
13 minutes ago at 10:47 am
It’s wild to me people have nothing better to do than to gatekeep developer betas.

If somebody has the wherewithal to know what it is, how to install it (granted it’s easier now with profiles) and understands the risks, then by all means knock yourself out.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Minato1990 Avatar
Minato1990
30 minutes ago at 10:30 am

not a developer then
No I am not.
Well I help to develop the young minds for the future lmao
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments