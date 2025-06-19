Apple Celebrates New Store in Perth, Australia With a Special Wallpaper

Apple today announced that it will soon be opening a new retail store at Forrest Place, a pedestrianized area in the heart of Perth, Australia.



The store will be in a historic building originally built for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, at the corner of Forrest Place and Murray Street. Apple is taking over a space that was previously occupied by Australian swimwear retailer City Beach.

Apple already has a store in central Perth on nearby Hay Street. That location, opened in 2010, will be permanently closing on Wednesday, June 25, and the newer and larger Forrest Place store will be holding its grand opening on Friday, June 27.

"Prepare to discover a flourishing hub of creativity, as we open the door to a new era of growth for Perth and for you," says Apple, on the store's page.

To celebrate the upcoming store opening, Apple has shared a special floral-themed wallpaper. It is available to download on the store page for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apple has also spotlighted content from Western Australian-based artists and storytellers across the Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Books apps.