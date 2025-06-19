iOS 26 Beta is Hiding a New Ringtone — Here's What It Sounds Like

Apple is hiding a new ringtone within iOS 26.



The new ringtone is an alternative version of the existing Reflection ringtone, which has been the default ringtone since the iPhone X was released in 2017. It was discovered within the code for the first developer beta of iOS 26, but it remains hidden, so you will not find it in the list of ringtones available in the Settings app for now.

It is unclear if Apple will move forward with releasing the ringtone in a later iOS 26 beta version.

The new ringtone was shared on X yesterday by the account @8810cfw, in a post that was later reposted by the account ShrimpApplePro.

MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris also confirmed the ringtone's existence, and he speculated that it could debut on iPhone 17 models later this year.

Found new Refrection ringtone from iOS26 Beta1 ipsw maybe this is experimentaly added. because macOS 26 doesnt included. pic.twitter.com/7t9vfNtRZ1 — はやと (@8810cfw) June 18, 2025

iOS 26 has a glassy new ringtone called "ReflectionAlt1-EncoreRemix" It's not live yet in the beta but it is present in the filesystem. Perhaps an iPhone 17 exclusive? pic.twitter.com/TxEAz9Ro6F — Aaron (@aaronp613) June 20, 2025

On a related note, we recently reported that iOS 26 makes it easier to set an audio file as a custom ringtone , by eliminating the need to use the GarageBand app.

iOS 26 should be released to all users in September.