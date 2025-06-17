iOS 26 Lets You Set Custom Ringtones Without Using GarageBand

by

The dust is beginning to settle on iOS 26, but there is one more smaller improvement that we wanted to make sure that we highlighted: the ability to set custom ringtones on the iPhone without using the GarageBand app.

iOS 18
To set a custom ringtone on iOS 26, open the Files app and tap on an MP3 or M4A audio file that is less than 30 seconds long. Next, tap on the share button in the bottom-right corner of the screen, tap on More, and tap on Use as Ringtone. Then, that audio file will be listed as a ringtone option in the Settings app under Sounds & Haptics → Ringtone.

As noted by Macworld last week, the Use as Ringtone option also appears for audio files in select other apps, including Voice Memos. However, it is not possible to set Apple Music songs as custom ringtones for free, even with a subscription.

Apple continues to sell 30-second song ringtones for $1.29 each through the iTunes Store app on iOS 26, but this is a legacy feature.

iOS 26 is currently in beta.

Top Rated Comments

zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
38 minutes ago at 11:23 am
THANK YOU, was that so hard, Apple?

Freaking 18 years later and you fix it so we don't have to do hacks to set custom ringtones.

Like, part of me is grateful but the other part is like... "Why did something so simple take this long!?" People have complained about this for years.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
winxmac Avatar
winxmac
39 minutes ago at 11:22 am
Now I can have the Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows Vista/7/8/10 startup sound as a custom ringtone.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple247 Avatar
Apple247
38 minutes ago at 11:23 am
This just became the number one thing I'm excited for.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
33 minutes ago at 11:27 am

I think I would still prefer to set it with GarageBand because you can trim there. But this will help people who are moving on from Android.
Yeah. That's one thing that people who switched from Android complain about a lot. "What do you mean I have to do all this nonsense to set a ringtone?!"

And I completely nod my head in agreement; Apple either didn't realize people wanted this, or had some reason to prevent it.

Now we can finally put this idiocy to bed.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
phenste Avatar
phenste
25 minutes ago at 11:36 am
amazing how the tiniest upgrades can be the most exciting, sheerly for the fact that it took so g*ddamn long…looking forward to this
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thejadedmonkey Avatar
thejadedmonkey
10 minutes ago at 11:51 am

Only took 20 years while other brands had this option on day one. ?
I used to send wav files from my G4 Mac Mini to my Sony w300i via bluetooth. I had the best ringtones and text tones. It would make this awesome whoosh noise when you flipped it open too. So many fun times with that phone. The iPhone is like a corporate slab in comparison.

Of course I could also use that phone as an actual modem, and I used to add our dial up account on my laptop to dial AOL, so that I could play World of Warcraft while I was on Amtrak. What a time to be alive.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments