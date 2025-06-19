Apple Lowers iPhone Trade-In Values as Limited-Time Promotion Ends

As expected, Apple lowered its iPhone trade-in values in the U.S. and select other countries today, following the end of a limited-time promotion that ran through June 18.



In the U.S., the maximum estimated trade-in values decreased by $5 to $30, with the full changes in that country outlined below.

iPhone Model New Values Old Values iPhone 15 Pro Max Up to $630 Up to $650 iPhone 15 Pro Up to $500 Up to $520 iPhone 15 Plus Up to $440 Up to $450 iPhone 15 Up to $400 Up to $410 iPhone 14 Pro Max Up to $455 Up to $460 iPhone 14 Pro Up to $380 Up to $400 iPhone 14 Plus Up to $300 Up to $310 iPhone 14 Up to $290 Up to $300 iPhone SE (3rd generation) Up to $100 Up to $120 iPhone 13 Pro Max Up to $370 Up to $380 iPhone 13 Pro Up to $300 Up to $310 iPhone 13 Up to $250 Up to $270 iPhone 13 mini Up to $200 Up to $210 iPhone 12 Pro Max Up to $280 Up to $300 iPhone 12 Pro Up to $220 Up to $250 iPhone 12 Up to $170 Up to $200 iPhone 12 mini Up to $120 Up to $130 iPhone SE (2nd generation) Up to $50 Up to $60 iPhone 11 Pro Max Up to $180 Up to $200 iPhone 11 Pro Up to $150 Up to $160 iPhone 11 Up to $130 Up to $150 iPhone XS Max Up to $120 Up to $130 iPhone XS Up to $90 Up to $95 iPhone XR Up to $100 Up to $105 iPhone X Up to $60 Up to $65 iPhone 8 Plus Up to $60 Up to $65 iPhone 8 Up to $45 Up to $50

iPhone trade-ins can be completed on Apple's website, or at an Apple Store. Visit the trade-in page on Apple's website to learn more.